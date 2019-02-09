A calm weekend with three more storms on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly cloudy sky with some sunshine throughout the day as the snow as shut off for the moment and winds continue to calm. Temperatures will stay below average in the lower to mid 20s this afternoon with a northwest wind.

Sunday, we will start off with cloud cover that will build in from our overnight hours. Light to moderate snow will start to work into the region in the late afternoon and continue through the evening and into early Monday morning. We expect a general 1-3 inches of snowfall with the heavier totals mainly along and north of I-96.

The upcoming work week has two winter storms with impacts for Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday into Friday. First up overnight Monday heading into your Tuesday morning commute we could see another round of freezing rain. This event such as what we have seen this past week can bring challenges with travel, power outages and downed trees and power lines. Everyone will need to stay updated with us for details on exact timing and totals in the coming days.

Wednesday, we expect to switch over from freezing rain to a wintry mix overnight and eventually to lake effect snow that will push inland. We will have gusty winds throughout this system leading to blowing and drifting snow with near white out conditions possible.

Thursday into Friday we will have another set up for a similar storm having the chance for more freezing rain and change over to a wintry mix and rain. This system could have the possibility to have more rain than wintry mix, but we will keep an eye on it and give updates all week. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app for the latest forecast!