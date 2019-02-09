Air Force to cooperate with investigation

OSCODA, Mich. (AP) — Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is pledging cooperation with the state of Michigan over toxic chemical pollution near a former military installation, despite a continuing dispute about cleanup responsibilities.

Wilson made the promise in a letter to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who released it Thursday.

Peters complained to Wilson after the Air Force told Michigan in December it wasn’t bound by state standards involving chemicals known as PFAS. They are used in firefighting foam and have polluted surface and ground waters near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the Air Force isn’t doing enough to clean it up.

In her letter, Wilson said the Air Force is complying with federal law and Assistant Secretary John Henderson plans to visit the state.