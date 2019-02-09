City of Grand Rapids opens yard-waste site after ice storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Grand Rapids residents can now dispose of twigs and brush at the city’s yard waste drop-off site.

The city announced Saturday afternoon that it was opening its drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth Street SW, any time between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week – until further notice.

The drop-off site is for Grand Rapids residents, only. And people will need to show their ID as proof of residence. The city says yard waste needs to be loose or in a paper bag. Plastic bags are not allowed.

 

