Consumers expects weather to cooperate, restore power by Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials with Consumers Energy say they’re making significant progress towards returning power to customers affected by the outages plaguing West Michigan.

According to a report from the company, power has been restored to more than 153,700 customers. It comes after an ice storm wrecked havoc Wednesday morning, taking down trees, wire, and other electrical equipment.

The company expects the weather to cooperate with their efforts for Saturday, bringing power back to most of their customers by Sunday night. The areas hit the hardest by the storms may not be restored until the end of Monday.

To see which areas are being fixed over the weekend visit the Consumers Energy outage map here.