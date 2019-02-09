GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Avery Hudson recorded 22 points, four rebounds and four steals in Davenport's 86-69 win over Purdue Northwest. Meanwhile, Ashland fell to Lake Superior State to give the Panthers sole possession of the GLIAC South lead. The Panthers have also won nine of their last ten games.
Davenport takes GLIAC South lead after win over Purdue Northwest
-
Davenport tops Wisconsin-Parkside in battle of GLIAC division leaders
-
Davenport comes away with impressive GLIAC win over Grand Valley
-
Balanced offensive attack leads Ferris State to win over Purdue Northwest
-
Ferris State wins the GLIAC title outright with win over Davenport
-
Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport
-
-
Davenport snaps Ferris State’s 34 game home winning streak
-
Big 2nd half leads Davenport past Lake Superior State
-
Ferris State women hold on for close win over Davenport
-
GVSU can’t overcome Purdue Northwest’s 3-point shooting
-
Six Panthers score in double-figures as Davenport defeats Grace Christian
-
-
Davenport wins another thriller in overtime over Saginaw Valley
-
Hudson stuffs the stat sheet again, helps Davenport to win over Wayne State
-
DeShaun Thrower’s 22 points leads Ferris State over Lake Superior State