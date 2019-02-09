Davenport takes GLIAC South lead after win over Purdue Northwest

Posted 11:08 PM, February 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Avery Hudson recorded 22 points, four rebounds and four steals in Davenport's 86-69 win over Purdue Northwest. Meanwhile, Ashland fell to Lake Superior State to give the Panthers sole possession of the GLIAC South lead. The Panthers have also won nine of their last ten games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s