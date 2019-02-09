East Kentwood notches fifth straight win, defeats West Ottawa

HOLLAND, Mich -- East Kentwood received a 19 point performance out of senior guard Ryel Daye to improve to 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the OK Red after the 52-44 win over West Ottawa. The Falcons will take on Hudsonville on Tuesday night on the road in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.
