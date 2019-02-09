Emergency managers keeping eye on ice jam in Ottawa County

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Water levels are rising east of 68th Avenue in Ottawa County, and ice-jamming is increasing.

The Allendale Fire Department says on its Facebook page an ice jam has formed at 68th Avenue and the Grand River in Eastmanville. So far, it’s not causing the kind of problems the Grand River ice jams are in Ionia County.

Nick Bonstell, director of Ottawa County Emergency Management, tells FOX 17, it’s a “minor ice jam at this time. It’s interesting to look at, because it spans the whole width of the river.”

Bonstell says Emergency Management had a conference call with the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon. He says river gauges are set up in the area as crews watch for fluctuations up and down the river. “But they’re also doing daily assessments of it.”

One area of concern is the bayou. All ice fishing on the bayou is suspended, and it’s marked off by fire tape because the “ice and current under the ice are not good. The water levels are rising east of 68th Avenue”, according to the Allendale Fire Department.

Bonstell says fire crews “did pull some ice fishermen off the bayou. The way the water is working right now…it’s hazardous.”

The Allendale Fire Department reports Michigan State Police and Ottawa County Emergency Management are aware of the situation.

“It’s been a busy two weeks,” says Bonstell. “But we’re doing well. We’re thankful for the progress is Consumers Energy is making…”.