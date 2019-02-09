Family escapes apartment fire in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Firefighters from Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores quickly put out an apartment fire Saturday afternoon, and a mother and two children escaped through a window.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Hovey Avenue. That’s west of S. Getty Street, on Muskegon Height’s east side.

A Muskegon Heights fire lieutenant tells FOX 17 the mother jumped out of a second-story window and the children were handed down to people on the ground. Only minor injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is being investigated, although it appeared accidental in origin.