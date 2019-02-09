Family escapes apartment fire in Muskegon Heights

Posted 11:16 PM, February 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18PM, February 9, 2019

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich.  — Firefighters from Muskegon Heights and Norton Shores quickly put out an apartment fire Saturday afternoon, and a mother and two children escaped through a window.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Hovey Avenue. That’s west of S. Getty Street, on Muskegon Height’s east side.

A Muskegon Heights fire lieutenant tells FOX 17 the mother jumped out of a second-story window and the children were handed down to people on the ground. Only minor injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is being investigated, although it appeared accidental in origin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s