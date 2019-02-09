Holland Police investigating after man’s body found in field

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating after the body of a 35-year-old man was found Saturday morning in a field.

Officers were dispatched to the a location along US-31, south of 16th Street at 10:37 a.m. Saturday.

Police say there were no signs of trauma, and nothing suspicious was found at the scene. However, investigators say the body has been identified and the man was not from the Holland area. His family is being notified of the death.

The Holland DPS says an autopsy will be performed this coming week.

Anyone with more information should contact the Holland Police at (616)-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com . Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observe at 1-877-887-4536. Also, you may text OCMTIP with the message to 274637, or submit a tip using the online form at http://www.mosotips.com .