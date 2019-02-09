HOLLAND, Mich -- Every men's basketball game in the MIAA is tough as Hope and Alma went down to the wire on Saturday afternoon. However, the Flying Dutch received a 38 point performance from senior guard Jason Beckman as they pickup the win, 94-92 to improve to 7-5 in conference and 14-9 overall.
Jason Beckman scores 38 as Hope defeats Alma
-
Hope knocks off MIAA co-leader Albion
-
Jason Beckman leads Hope to win over Grace Christian
-
Calvin-Hope juggle practice schedule, weather ahead of 200th meeting
-
Hope men drop close MIAA contest with Trine
-
Calvin falls to Alma, 67-66 as the Knights now prepare for Hope
-
-
Kenny Willekes to return to Michigan State for senior year
-
DeVries leads Calvin to 74-70 win over Hope
-
South Christian alum Danny Brown named Sailors head football coach
-
Byron Center’s Nolan Unthank breaks down high school hoops
-
Calvin men’s basketball joins us in-studio to recap the win over Hope
-
-
The rivalry continues: Hope women defeat Calvin
-
The Hope men’s basketball team falls at home to Wisconsin-Stevens Point
-
Hope basketball honors players from the historic 1990’s era