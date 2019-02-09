Jason Beckman scores 38 as Hope defeats Alma

Posted 11:11 PM, February 9, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich -- Every men's basketball game in the MIAA is tough as Hope and Alma went down to the wire on Saturday afternoon. However, the Flying Dutch received a 38 point performance from senior guard Jason Beckman as they pickup the win, 94-92 to improve to 7-5 in conference and 14-9 overall.

