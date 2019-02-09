HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Since back-to-back losses to Forest Hills Northern and Northview weeks ago, Hudsonville is now the winner of their last eight games. The Eagles defeated Grand Haven, 52-44 behind back-to-back outstanding plays by junior Jack Joldersma, including a dunk. Joldersma would go on to match a game-high with 11 points. The Eagles are now 14-2 overall and on top in the OK Red at 8-1. Hudsonville will have a tough matchup on Tuesday when they take on East Kentwood at home in the battle of the top two teams in the conference.
Joldersma’s dunk sparks Hudsonville win over Grand Haven
