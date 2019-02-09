Joldersma’s dunk sparks Hudsonville win over Grand Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Since back-to-back losses to Forest Hills Northern and Northview weeks ago, Hudsonville is now the winner of their last eight games. The Eagles defeated Grand Haven, 52-44 behind back-to-back outstanding plays by junior Jack Joldersma, including a dunk. Joldersma would go on to match a game-high with 11 points. The Eagles are now 14-2 overall and on top in the OK Red at 8-1. Hudsonville will have a tough matchup on Tuesday when they take on East Kentwood at home in the battle of the top two teams in the conference.