Joldersma’s dunk sparks Hudsonville win over Grand Haven

Posted 12:13 AM, February 9, 2019, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Since back-to-back losses to Forest Hills Northern and Northview weeks ago, Hudsonville is now the winner of their last eight games. The Eagles defeated Grand Haven, 52-44 behind back-to-back outstanding plays by junior Jack Joldersma, including a dunk. Joldersma would go on to match a game-high with 11 points. The Eagles are now 14-2 overall and on top in the OK Red at 8-1. Hudsonville will have a tough matchup on Tuesday when they take on East Kentwood at home in the battle of the top two teams in the conference.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s