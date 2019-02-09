× City of Kalamazoo lifts latest Boil Water Advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued on Thursday has been lifted by the city of Kalamazoo, in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

Citizens in the affected area can now use city water for consumption as well as all other purposes. Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink.

The affected areas are as follows:

Lake Street (South side of the street) – From Fulford Street (western boundary) to Healy Street (eastern boundary). It does NOT include the southwest corner of Lake Street and Healy Avenue.

Lake Street (North side of the street) – The northwest and northeast corner of Lake Street and Shakespeare Avenue. Also includes the northeast corner of Lake Street and Business Loop I-94.

Shakespeare Avenue – From Lake Street (northern boundary) to Clinton Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the street.

East Stockbridge Avenue – From Schuster Avenue (eastern boundary) west to dead end of East Stockbridge Avenue (western boundary), both sides of the street.

Byron Avenue – From East Stockbridge Avenue (northern boundary) to Egleston Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the street.

Egleston Avenue – From Byron Avenue (western boundary) east to dead end of Egleston Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the street.

Schuster Avenue – From Lake Street (northern boundary) to Clinton Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the street.

Clinton Avenue – From Shakespeare Avenue (western boundary) east to dead end of Clinton Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the street.