CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree.

Deputies in Cass County say it happened near Sunset Boulevard and S Beechwood St just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

39-year-old Travis Lee Schlabach was headed south when he lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

He was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Deputies believe speed played a factor though the crash is still being investigated.