Michigan reduces catch limit for popular yellow perch

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is cutting in half its catch limit for yellow perch this year.

Starting April 1, the daily possession limit for the popular sport fish will be 25 on most waters. That’s down from the previous maximum of 50.

There are two exceptions to the new rule.

The limit will remain at 50 for Lake Erie. Lake Gogebic in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties will have the 25-fish daily limit, but with no more than five of those fish being 12 inches (30 centimeters) or longer.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved the new regulation last year after extensive public and scientific reviews.

Officials say the change will help ensure a balanced population of perch, one of the state’s most sought-after game fish species.