LANSING, Mich. — Over 300 different attractions will be at one expo tailored to women in Michigan.

The Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo returns for it’s 19th year. It started Friday and picks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, running all weekend long at the Lansing Center.

TV stars, fashion icons, wine and painting workshops, and more will be available for you to check out.

Tickets are available online starting at $8 for kids and $10 for adults.

For a full list of the what will be available at the expo, visit their website here.