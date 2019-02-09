× National curling championships in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Organizers say it’s one of the fasts growing sports in the U.S. and the national championships are happening in West Michigan.

USA Curling returns to Kalamazoo for the third time, taking place at the wings event center.

Opening ceremonies take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday with the event continuing through February 16th.

Even Olympic-level athletes will be there competing for a shot at the national team at the world championships.

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at online or in person at the box office.