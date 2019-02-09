× Official convicted of corruption gets 17 years

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit official convicted of corruption for taking bribes has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Dean Reynolds, a former trustee in Macomb County’s Clinton Township, also was ordered to pay $15,000 in fines during his sentencing Wednesday on four counts of bribery conspiracy and 10 counts of accepting bribes in connection with millions of dollars in township garbage, towing, and engineering contracts

It took jurors only about an hour last June to convict the 51-year-old Reynolds in Port Huron federal court. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says evidence showed Reynolds demanded and took over $150,000 in bribes in separate bribery conspiracies involving four different government contracts.

Reynolds is the only person who has stood trial in a wide-ranging corruption scandal. His was the 17th conviction.