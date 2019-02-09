Shelters consolidating resources in Kent County

Posted 4:30 PM, February 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, February 9, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As power is restored to area residents, emergency shelters are being consolidated to match needs & resources.

Starting at 1 p.m. today, extra shelters are being closed and normal business is being resumed in many places.

Walker Fire Station Shelter – Closing today at 6 p.m.

North Rockford Middle School Shelter – Closing February 10th, residents still in need of shelter will be moved to the City Impact Center, 288 N. Main, in Cedar Springs. Pet boarding services will not be available at the Cedar Springs Location.

Ottawa Hills High School and Union High School will remain open as shelters while crews are still working to restore power.

Kent County Emergency Management encourages anyone in the northern and eastern portions of Kent County in need of shelter to go to the City Impact Center in Cedar Springs.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s