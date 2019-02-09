Shelters consolidating resources in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As power is restored to area residents, emergency shelters are being consolidated to match needs & resources.

Starting at 1 p.m. today, extra shelters are being closed and normal business is being resumed in many places.

Walker Fire Station Shelter – Closing today at 6 p.m.

North Rockford Middle School Shelter – Closing February 10th, residents still in need of shelter will be moved to the City Impact Center, 288 N. Main, in Cedar Springs. Pet boarding services will not be available at the Cedar Springs Location.

Ottawa Hills High School and Union High School will remain open as shelters while crews are still working to restore power.

Kent County Emergency Management encourages anyone in the northern and eastern portions of Kent County in need of shelter to go to the City Impact Center in Cedar Springs.