× Two-vehicle crash, fire briefly shuts down northbound US-131 in G.R.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Grand Rapids Police shut down northbound US-131 at Franklin Street on Saturday night, following a two-car injury crash.

The left lane reopened around 9:17 p.m Saturday.

There was no early word on what caused the crash or who was involved, but Grand Rapids Police dispatchers tell FOX 17 one of the vehicles was on fire.

Traffic was being routed off northbound US-131 at the Franklin Street exit while crews cleaned up the scene.

No information was immediately available about the number or extent of injuries.