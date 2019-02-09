Two-vehicle crash, fire briefly shuts down northbound US-131 in G.R.

Posted 9:20 PM, February 9, 2019, by

M-DOT camera shot, Feb. 9, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Grand Rapids Police shut down northbound US-131 at Franklin Street on Saturday night, following a two-car injury crash.

The left lane reopened around 9:17 p.m Saturday.

There was no early word on what caused the crash or who was involved, but Grand Rapids Police dispatchers tell FOX 17 one of the vehicles was on fire.

Traffic was being routed off northbound US-131 at the Franklin Street exit while crews cleaned up the scene.

No information was immediately available about the number or extent of injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s