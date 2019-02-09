Zadina nets 12th goal of season as the Griffins beat the Penguins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Detroit Red Wings top prospect, Filip Zadina netted his 12th goal of the season in the opening period as the Griffins went on to defeat the Penguins, 4-1. Goaltender Patrik Rybar made 33 saves and picked up his 11th win of the season.
