Zadina nets 12th goal of season as the Griffins beat the Penguins

Posted 11:06 PM, February 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Detroit Red Wings top prospect, Filip Zadina netted his 12th goal of the season in the opening period as the Griffins went on to defeat the Penguins, 4-1. Goaltender Patrik Rybar made 33 saves and picked up his 11th win of the season.

