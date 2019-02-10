1 hurt as propane explosion destroys home near South Haven

Posted 4:12 PM, February 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, February 10, 2019

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire broke out at about noon Sunday at 6016 104th Ave in Allegan County, injuring the home’s occupant. Officials suspect a propane tank exploded, setting fire to the home.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services Authority (SHAES) responded, taking the as-yet unidentified woman to the Bronson Burn and Wound Center in Kalamazoo.

SHAES Chief, Ron Wise tells FOX 17 that firefighters from Clyde, Columbia, Ganges, and Lee townships were needed to contain the blaze.

The home, garage, and a vehicle inside the garage are a complete loss.

 

