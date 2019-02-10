× 3 hospitalized after near miss with deer

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich —Three people are hospitalized after their car nearly missing a deer.

Deputies were dispatched to 20th Ave, north of 9 Mile Rd, for an accident involving one car.

A 20-year-old man drove from Holland and lost control after swerving his car to miss a deer.

In the process, He ran over a large rock causing the vehicle to overturn into a frozen creek bed.

The driver, and passengers also a 20-year-old man from Grand Rapids and an 18 Year-old-woman female from Rockford were transported to McLaren Central Michigan hospital for Non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.