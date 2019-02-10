Domestic dispute and shots fired in Jenison area

JENISON, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of 3 men fighting in a suburban neighborhood. While on the way to the scene, they were updated that a shot had been fired.

FOX 17 was told several men were placed in temporary custody while police investigated the scene. One man was found to be injured by broken glass and taken to the hospital for care.

Deputies say the individuals in question admitted a gun had been fired, sending everyone in the area fleeing, but the gun was fired into the ground and not at any person.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office determined that there was no on-going threat to the community.