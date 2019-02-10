× Driver swerves to miss deer, flips car into creek

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after they swerved to miss a deer and rolled their car in the process.

Deputies say it happened near 20th Ave and 9 Mile Rd in Mecosta County just before midnight Saturday night.

The 20-year-old male driver from Holland lost control, ran over a rock, and flipped into a frozen creek bed.

Two passengers, including a 20-year-old man from Grand Rapids and an 18 year-old-woman from Rockford, suffered minor injuries.

All three were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.