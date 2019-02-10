John D. Dingell funeral services announced

DEARBORN, Mich — Services for the longest-serving Congressman in U.S. history, John Dingell, have been released.

Public visitation will be held on Monday, February 11th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

A funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn on Tuesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. as well as at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 14th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington D.C.

Dingell’s family is requesting donations to the International Wildlife Refuge Alliance, in lieu of flowers to support the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.

John D. Dingell was 92 at the time of his death, having served in Congress for almost 60 years spanning 11 presidencies.