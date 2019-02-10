Local off-road club gives back to crews helping restore power

IONIA & MONTCALM COs, Mich. — Members of the Ionia and Montcalm Off Road Club spent today delivering 400 hot meals and drinks to crews restoring power and helping with storm clean-up.

“It was a pleasure, and not possible without our wonderful community and businesses’,” The club’s Board President Chaz Ring told FOX 17.

Nearly a dozen restaurants helped the club’s efforts to say thanks to crews facing bitter cold temperatures, according to the club’s Facebook page.

Ring said that while many businesses offered discounts to workers cleaning up and restoring power, most of those crews just couldn’t make the time to leave the job sites. Crews coming in from out of town or out of state aren’t familiar with local businesses, and weren’t aware of many of the discounts offered. The club members felt compelled to take action.

The club and the crews would like to thank the following businesses for donating food:

BC pizza of Belding

KFC of Ionia

Bigby Coffee of Ionia

Pizza Hut of Ionia

Oliveras of Ionia

Wendys of Ionia

Little Ceasars of Greenville

KFC of Greenville

Sweet Stop Bakery & Coffee Shop of Sidney

RJs Sports Bar of Sheridan

Jets Pizza of Lowell

The Ionia and Montcalm Off Road Club seeks to educate and advocate for responsible & respectful riding and to “identify where the club can give back to the local communities and state of Michigan.”