Man arrested, facing felony charges after stealing car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in custody after he stole a car from a gas station.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says is happened at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station on the 400 block of W Michigan Ave.

The vehicle’s owner flagged officers down and helped them in locating it near 131 and W Main.

Officers tried to stop the suspect but he drove off, heading north on 131.

When authorities used spike strips to disable the vehicle, the suspect got out and tried to run away.

Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department arrested him and turned him over to KDPS.

The 48-year-old male suspect is a Detroit resident and now faces a variety of felony charges in connection to the case.