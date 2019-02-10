× Modern family is ending

ABC announcing the beloved sitcom “Modern Family” is coming to a close.

The hit series will wrap next year with its 11th and final season.

Since its premiere in 2009, the show received numerous awards, including the Emmy for outstanding comedy series five times over.

The “mockumentary” style show averaged more than 10 million viewers a week.

The show will finish three seasons short of becoming the longest-running sitcom ever…

A title currently held by it’s always sunny in Philadelphia and Ozzie and Harriet.