× Red Cross shelters update for Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Some red cross shelters will be closing and redirecting people affected by the outages to different areas.

Shelters in Grand Rapids and rural Kent County will begin to consolidate as power is restored. This due the number of people staying at shelters are beginning to decline. Union High School residents still needing shelter today will be transferred to Wallin Congregational Church.

The following shelter will be opened today:

1. Ottawa Hills High School – will close as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10.

2055 Rosewood Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

2. Union High School – will close as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10.

1800 Tremont Blvd NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

3. Ionia Armory – remains open

439 W Main St

Ionia, MI 48846

4. Greenville Middle School – remains open

1321 W. Chase St.

Greenville, MI 48838

5. Salvation Army – remains open *Red Cross supported shelter*

1221 Shonat St.

Muskegon, MI 49442

6. Highlands Middle School – remains open *Red Cross supported shelter*

4645 Chandy Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

7. Wallin Congregational Church – *Will open at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10*

1550 Oswego NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504