× Shelters consolidated in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shelters opened by both Kent County and the American Red Cross are being consolidated as power is restored to the area.

Kent County Communications and Public Relations Director, Lori Latham, tells FOX 17 that all shelters opened by the county are being consolidated into one location – Wallin Congregational Church at 1550 Oswego NW, Grand Rapids.

The American Red Cross has also updated their list of available emergency shelters for residents in the area.

OPEN SHELTERS

Wallin Congregational Church,1550 Oswego NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Ionia Armory – remains open at 439 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846

Greenville Middle School – remains open at 1321 W. Chase St. Greenville, MI 48838

Salvation Army – remains open at 1221 Shonat St. Muskegon, MI 49442

CLOSED/CLOSING SHELTERS

Highlands Middle School – Closed Saturday, February 9, 2019

Impulse Community Center – Closed 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019

Ottawa Hills High School – Closed 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10

Union High School – Closed as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10

Anyone returning home as power is restored is encouraged to exercise extreme caution when assessing food left in fridges and freezers.

Food exposed to temperatures at or above 40 degrees for longer than 2 days should be thrown out. Freezers that are packed can hold their temperature for up to 48 hours, however, food in half-to-mostly-empty freezers should be carefully checked.

Latham reminds residents, “When in doubt, throw it out!” Anyone with questions regarding food safety after a power outage can find guidelines here.