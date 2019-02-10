Shelters consolidated in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shelters opened by both Kent County and the American Red Cross are being consolidated as power is restored to the area.
Kent County Communications and Public Relations Director, Lori Latham, tells FOX 17 that all shelters opened by the county are being consolidated into one location – Wallin Congregational Church at 1550 Oswego NW, Grand Rapids.
The American Red Cross has also updated their list of available emergency shelters for residents in the area.
OPEN SHELTERS
Wallin Congregational Church,1550 Oswego NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Ionia Armory – remains open at 439 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846
Greenville Middle School – remains open at 1321 W. Chase St. Greenville, MI 48838
Salvation Army – remains open at 1221 Shonat St. Muskegon, MI 49442
CLOSED/CLOSING SHELTERS
Highlands Middle School – Closed Saturday, February 9, 2019
Impulse Community Center – Closed 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019
Ottawa Hills High School – Closed 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10
Union High School – Closed as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10
Anyone returning home as power is restored is encouraged to exercise extreme caution when assessing food left in fridges and freezers.
Food exposed to temperatures at or above 40 degrees for longer than 2 days should be thrown out. Freezers that are packed can hold their temperature for up to 48 hours, however, food in half-to-mostly-empty freezers should be carefully checked.
Latham reminds residents, “When in doubt, throw it out!” Anyone with questions regarding food safety after a power outage can find guidelines here.