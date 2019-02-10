Son arrested after dead mom’s burned body found in closet

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested after police found the burned body of his mother in the closet of a New York City home.

When officers entered the home, they found the man's 67-year-old mother dead inside the closet, hanging upside down with multiple stab wounds to the chest, sources told WPIX. Police say her body had been lit on fire.

Police went to an apartment on Park Place in Brooklyn around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday after coworkers of Paulette Reeves became concerned when she didn't show up for work, NYPD officials said.

The son of the victim, 32-year-old Jason Reeves, met officers at the door, and initially refused to let officers into the house, sources told WPIX Friday.

In a criminal complaint, a neighbor reportedly said they knocked on the apartment door after smelling a bad odor. Reeves told the neighbor his mother was in Florida.

Reeves was taken into custody at the scene and charged with second-degree murder on Friday.

