× Special storm debris pick ups being made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Limbs and debris from the recent winter storm can be placed in the right-of-way in front of homes in the City of Grand Rapids for pick up.

The mayor’s office issued a release to let residents know that debris and limbs left in the right-of-way will be picked up and chipped by crews over the next few days. Crews from the State of Michigan are working daily to remove downed branches and damaged trees from private and city.

Steven Guitar, Media Relations Manager for the City of Grand Rapids says that “…no bag or tags [are] needed for this recovery debris removal.”

City management is asking that debris be placed in the right-of-way, not in the roads, and for residents to be careful not to block the sidewalks. Once debris is collected properly, residents can call 311 or 616-456-3000 during normal business hours to report the pick-up location to the city.