1 killed in Kalamazoo Twp. crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed Monday in a crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened Monday afternoon on Ravine Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Police have identified the victim as 67-year-old Terry Lee Doornbos of Kalamazoo.

Information on what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.

The road was closed for an extended period while crews worked to clear the scene, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-567-7523.