1 killed in Kalamazoo Twp. crash

Posted 5:41 PM, February 11, 2019, by
kalamazoo township police

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed Monday in a crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened Monday afternoon on Ravine Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Police have identified the victim as 67-year-old Terry Lee Doornbos of Kalamazoo.

Information on what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.

The road was closed for an extended period while crews worked to clear the scene, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-567-7523.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.