Accused killer sentenced for escaping Kzoo Co. Jail

Posted 3:43 PM, February 11, 2019, by

A mug shot of Donnovan Lewis.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man accused of murdering his girlfriend was sentenced Monday for escaping from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Donnovan Lewis was sentenced to 17 months to 4 years in prison for his September escape from the jail.

Authorities say Lewis scaled two barbed wire fences before running across a field, hopping another fence and running into traffic. He was caught within an hour.

Lewis is also facing murder charges in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Aniya Mack.

