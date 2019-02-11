Black History Month Feature: Marcel “Fable the Poet” Price-First GR Poet Laureate of Color

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--Marcel "Fable the Poet" Price is a Michigander who is using his words to create black history every day. Not only is he the youngest poet laureate in Grand Rapids history but he's the first person of color to hold the title. Now he's working with our future so that they too can become black history.

His stint as the GR poet laureate is almost done, but he is currently working on a book and building a thriving non profit, called the Diatribe, where he and few other poets continue to work with the youth. If you liked to help their efforts and find out more stop by this link.

Fox 17 will feature black leaders and legends every Sunday in February.