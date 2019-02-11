Consumers Energy crews from out-of-state to stick around for next storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Power is back on for almost everyone, after five long days for some.

But, with another storm approaching, power outages are possible again and Consumers Energy is preparing for it.

The staff is resting and preparing for what is coming Tuesday and Wednesday, with snow, ice and strong winds. There were 360 workers brought in from out-of-state are being asked to stay a few more days for these upcoming storms.

They also suggest you prepare as well by charging up your devices, have enough non-perishable food on hand, and have items for your pets in case the power goes out. If you have a generator, get it gassed up and don't set it up in your garage, but set it up outside. Check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they are ready too.

Consumers also says that if you see a charge on your bill from daily usage during an outage, not to be alarmed. The system will readjust itself before your bill is posted.