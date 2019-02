× Dates for ‘Hamilton’ in Grand Rapids announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced when “Hamilton” will make its debut on their stage.

The Broadway show will be held Jan. 21 to Feb. 9 in 2020.

Showtimes for the three weeks are scheduled for:

Tuesday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

It is unclear when tickets will be made available for purchase by the public.