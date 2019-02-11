× Godfrey-Lee dropping ‘Rebels’ mascot

WYOMING, Mich. — The Godfrey-Lee Board of Education voted Monday to phase out the use of the school’s Rebels mascot.

The board also voted to appoint a working group to make recommendations for a new name and mascot.

A district release says the decision came after two community meetings and a focus group that concluded “Lee Rebels” and the “associated symbolism and historic relationship did not reflect the diversity” of the district.

The release also cites the use of Confederate symbols having a potentially negative impact on the students, staff and families of the district.

The district is expecting to have a new mascot selected in time for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.