Godfrey-Lee dropping ‘Rebels’ mascot
WYOMING, Mich. — The Godfrey-Lee Board of Education voted Monday to phase out the use of the school’s Rebels mascot.
The board also voted to appoint a working group to make recommendations for a new name and mascot.
A district release says the decision came after two community meetings and a focus group that concluded “Lee Rebels” and the “associated symbolism and historic relationship did not reflect the diversity” of the district.
The release also cites the use of Confederate symbols having a potentially negative impact on the students, staff and families of the district.
The district is expecting to have a new mascot selected in time for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
J.B.
I would replace it with a Sheep for a mascot….
They are obviously not “Rebels” anyways…
But a small un-offensive PC herd animal?
Yep, That fits.
dace
nothing surprises anymore. Nice knowin’ y’all – Good bye USA I once knew.
BP
Maybe they can become the Godless Lee Wees.
steve
How about calling them the ‘Wussies’? It might be the only school in the state where the mascot is a reflection on the decision makers and not the students.