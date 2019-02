GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to the previous ice and snow storm, the recruiting event originally scheduled for the Kroc Center, February 7, 2019, at 4 p.m., has been rescheduled.

Those hoping to learn more about a career in firefighting and applying can do so Monday, February 11, from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

It will be held at the Kalamazoo Fire Station located at 2541 Kalamazoo Avenue SE.