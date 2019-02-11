GVSU Nursing School gets $600k grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Valley State University’s nursing education program has received a $600,000 grant for more scholarships.

The Kirkhof College of Nursing announced the grant Monday from the Helene Fuld Health Trust, which is the nation’s largest private funder devoted exclusively to nursing students and nursing education. The grant will fund scholarships for students who are pursuing nursing as a career and already have a bachelor’s degree in another field. The scholarships will go to students who enroll in the school’s Accelerated Second Degree Baccalaureate Nursing Program, which is a 15-month program.

“We are incredibly grateful for this gift from the Helene Fuld Health Trust, and we will sustain the excellence in our nursing education program that led to this award,” Cynthia McCurren, dean and professor in the nursing school, said in a press release. “The scholarships will provide much-needed support for promising students working toward a career in nursing.”