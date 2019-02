× Holland man hospitalized after stabbing

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Saturday after a stabbing in Holland.

The stabbing happened around 7:09 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Pine Avenue in Holland.

Police said a 31-year-old man was stabbed below the shoulder and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A suspect description or information on what led up to the stabbing weren’t immediately available, as the victim didn’t cooperate with investigators.