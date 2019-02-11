How to get help, file taxes for free in Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are getting ready to file your taxes, a local organization is offering to help some families file, completely free.

United Way of West Michigan is offering free filing assistance for anyone who makes less than $55,000 per year.

The organization will have tax professionals on site to help you prepare and file your taxes, while answering any questions you have.

There will be a free session Tuesday, February 12 at the Steelcase Learning and Innovation Center, 901 44th Street in Grand Rapids, from 3-8 p.m.

We spoke with the program manager who say it's a way to make sure your filing goes smoothly.

"What makes this system different from a turbo tax is that this is a personalized service and we make sure that you get all of the refunds and credits that you have coming," said Brenda Brame, program manager of the Kent County Tax Credit Collation.

You do need to bring your W-2's, ID, social security card, and any other important documents to file.

"They generally last an hour, because we want to make sure that you receive a quality service, we don`t want to rush through because that`s where mistakes are made. So we take our time, work that hour and make sure that you get your refund and get it free," Brame said.

If you do need assistance, you can call United Way at 211.