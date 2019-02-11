× Iowa deputy hit by vehicle while responding to crash

DALLAS COUNTY, IOWA — A sheriff’s deputy in Iowa suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash.

The deputy was hit on Jan. 28 in Dallas County, Iowa, west of Des Moines.

Video shows a truck approaching the scene of the crash at a high rate of speed before swerving around one emergency vehicle and hitting the deputy.

Authorities nationwide are asking drivers to exercise extreme caution during bad weather, and to slow down and move over for emergency personnel.