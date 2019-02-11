× K9 tracks Kzoo man after assaulting girlfriend with gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing numerous felony charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend with a gun and then fled the scene.

The woman tells police she was assaulted just after midnight Monday at a home in the 1500 block of Hays Park Avenue in Kalamazoo.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. A perimeter was set up and K9 officer Axl led police to a home in the 1200 block of Clinton Avenue.

The suspect, only identified as a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man, was located and arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police or Silent Observer.