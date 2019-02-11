Kalamazoo Co. officials warn of credit card fraud

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Investigators with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff say that someone is defrauding area residents and getting them to give up credit card information over the phone.

Investigators say they have been getting calls from numerous residents about calls from a number that appears to be from a financial institution. The caller tells the potential victim that they are from the institution’s fraud department and that they already know the victim’s credit card number and expiration date, but need the PIN number and CVV number to help fix the situation. The suspect then uses that information to “clone” the victim’s credit card and make fraudulent purchases.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is reminding everyone that your financial institution will never call you and ask for your PIN or security number over the phone.