Last people get power restored before more outages expected

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — This time a week ago, roughly 150,000 people in West Michigan were without power after ice storms hit the area.

As of Monday night, nearly everyone has their power back. Tom Crebessa was among the last to get his lights back on.

“They’re going to go where the population is. Why service four houses on a line, when you can go into town?” Crebessa said.

Crebessa's Ionia County home is stocked with plenty of logs for his wood stove. That's what's been heating his family's house for the last five days while they waited.

“At least our pipes are not going to freeze … when it comes back, we’ll be the luckiest people, because we live in the country. I don’t want to live in town,” Crebessa said.

Consumers Energy says they've added additional crews ahead of the storm expected to hit Monday night.

“We do know it is frustrating for our customers. We’re just now getting the final people back on Monday afternoon from the storm. But we can’t do anything about Mother Nature, but be ready when she hits us,” Consumers Energy Spokesman Roger Morgenstern said.

Luckily, Crebessa's power was restored Monday evening while FOX17 was there talking with him about the outages.

He says he's thankful for this small sign of hope before the weather is expected to get worse again.