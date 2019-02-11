Laughfest seeking volunteers, plus new events added to lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volunteer registration is open for both new and returning events during LaughFest, with the deadline being extended until February 21.

There are several different teams throughout the festival that volunteers can help with. Opportunities include event promotion, logistics, ushering, selling merchandise, office support and volunteer staffing needs during all LaughFest ticketed and non-ticketed events.

Such events people can volunteer for are the newest addition to the LaughFest lineup, Amanda Seals. She'll be performing on March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Fountain Street Church.

Laughsketball is another event in need of volunteers, taking place Sunday, March 17 at the DeltaPlex.

People and Pets will take place on the same day at 10 a.m. inside GRCC Ford Fieldhouse.

To sign up, visit laughfestgr.org.