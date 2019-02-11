Learn about heart health during Spectrum Health’s Doctor Dialogue event Feb. 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death for men and women in the United States. February is Heart Month, and Spectrum Health is bringing awareness to the possible side effects various cancer treatments could have on the heart.

Dr. Wissam Abhallah, Cardiologist at Spectrum Health, talks about the cardio oncology program and the team the monitors every stage of cancer treatment if they're at risk for, develop, or have established cardiovascular disease.

Learn more about how to take care of your heart at the next Doctor Dialogue event, Put a Little Love in Your Heart. Join Spectrum Health doctors for an evening of heart health knowledge, where guests will learn how to avoid a heart attack through good nutrition, exercise, mental health and medical management. They'll also talk about cardiovascular care following a cancer diagnosis and the cosmetic and medical services offered at Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center. The night will include a complimentary heart-healthy dinner.

The event takes place on February 28 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required, which can be done at spectrumhealth.org/doctor-dialogue.

Spectrum Health Cardiovascular Services is located at 2900 Bradford Street North East in Grand Rapids. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (616)-885-5000.

If you've been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, call (855)-742-2623.