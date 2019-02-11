× Man dies after fight at GR gas station, police seeking tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed Friday after a fight at a Grand Rapids gas station.

Police say a fight broke out around 2:30 a.m. inside the BP gas station located at 1 Hall St. SW.

Upon arrival, police found 34-year-old Frederick Jewell unresponsive. He was immediately taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the fight.

Jewell’s death was declared a homicide by a Kent County Forensic Pathologist.

A suspect description or information on what led up to the fight wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Grand Rapids police, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, Sgt. John Purlee at 616-456-3343, Detective Erika Fannon 616-456-3348 or Detective Amanda Johnson at 616-456-4112.