MSP: Missing Kent Co. girls found safe

UPDATE: The girls have been found safe and unharmed, according to Michigan State Police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two girls who may be endangered.

Authorities say 12-year-old Alexis Ypma and 9-year-old Jenna Ypma may be with their father, Joel Ypma, in northern Michigan.

He was supposed to take the girls to school in Byron Center Monday, but failed to do so and isn’t being cooperative with turning his children over.

Authorities said family members are concerned about his mental state and that he is suffering from paranoia and believes he is being followed.

Joel Ypma is driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate No. BMK 5222. He was last believed to be in the Mackinac City area.

Alexis has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 5-foot-1. Jenna has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 4-foot-8 with braces and teal-framed glasses.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.